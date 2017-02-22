Serko strengthens executive bench with international talent

Wednesday, 22 February, 2017 - 11:39

Serko Ltd. (SKO.NZ) Serko today announced the appointment of Charlie Nowaczek in the role of Chief Operating Officer. This new appointment brings international experience to Serko and signals a renewed focus on operational efficiencies.

Charlie Nowaczek will report directly to the CEO, Darrin Grafton, and enters the COO role with more than 25 years’ experience as both an operating executive and management consultant, specialising in business transformation and operational effectiveness.

Over the last decade he has been COO for a number of technology start-ups in the US and Canada, including most recently, Kinetic Social, a social data and technology platform partnered with Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest, where he was part of the founding team. Prior to these entrepreneurial endeavours, he was a senior consultant focused on the delivery of complex business change programmes for U.S. and European clients.

Serko CEO Darrin Grafton said, "We welcome Charlie, who brings a real depth of operational and international experience, and is a great fit with Serko’s down-to-earth culture. We operate in an increasingly dynamic market so it is important to attract senior executives with diverse market experience and a record of accomplishment in thinking flexibly and acting swiftly."

Other changes will see Chief Product Officer, Tim Nichols, depart the business to pursue other opportunities on 24 February, and Joanne Phipps, who has been managing Serko’s product portfolio for over 18 years, become acting Head of Product.