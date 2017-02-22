Chief executive of Te Matawai announced

Wednesday, 22 February, 2017 - 11:45

Today the Board of Te Mātāwai announced Te Atarangi Whiu (no Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Ranginui, Ngāti Maniapoto) as its inaugural Tumu Whakarae | Chief Executive Officer appointed to establish and lead Te Mātāwai. Te Atarangi comes with a strong background in kaupapa Māori initiatives and commitment to te reo Māori. "Te Atarangi brings hope for the future of te reo Māori, built on a legacy instilled by her parents, the experience of walking the hallways of government and the backing of the whole Board of Te Mātāwai dedicated to revitalising the Māori language. I believe she was born for this challenge" says Waihoroi Shortland, Chair of Te Mātāwai.

Te Mātāwai is a new independent statutory entity charged with leading the revitalisation of Te Reo Māori on behalf of Iwi and Māori. Te Mātāwai will also work alongside the crown to support te reo Māori revitalisation.

From 1 July 2017 Te Mātāwai takes responsibility for community language programme funding of over $9 million per annum as well as $1 million in research funding.

Ms Whiu takes up the Tumu Whakarae | Chief Executive Officer role from 1 March 2017.