Jail time for men found guilty of corruption and bribery

Two men who were found guilty of corruption and bribery in a Serious Fraud Office (SFO) trial have been sentenced in the Auckland High Court today.
Stephen James Borlase and Murray John Noone will face jail time for their offending. Mr Borlase has received a sentence of five years and six months' imprisonment and Mr Noone, a sentence of five years' imprisonment.
The pair are guilty of corruption and bribery offences relating to more than $1 million of bribes which took place between 2005 and 2013 at Rodney District Council and Auckland Transport.
While in senior management roles at Rodney District Council and Auckland Transport, Mr Noone received undisclosed payments and gratuities from Mr Borlase who was the director of Projenz Ltd, a supplier to Auckland Transport and Rodney District Council. The gratuities often came in the form of travel, accommodation and entertainment.
SFO Director, Julie Read said, "Collusion between staff and suppliers prevents other suppliers from having a fair chance of doing business. Improper hospitality and bribes such as this case can seem like part of business as usual and difficult to uncover but we suggest that every employee is responsible for identifying any red flags."
Another defendant, Barrie Kenneth James George pleaded guilty in August for his part in the matter. Mr George received a sentence of 10 months on home detention.
