Air NZ reconfirmed on All of Government carrier panel

Wednesday, 22 February, 2017 - 15:59

Air New Zealand reconfirmed on carrier panel under All of Government Air Travel Tender

Air New Zealand is pleased that it has reached an agreement, subject to final government approval, to supply air travel services to New Zealand Government agencies as part of a panel of airline carriers.

The renewed agreement has an initial term of four years and introduces new flexibility to the relationship that will see Air New Zealand partnering with Government agencies to match their specific needs for both domestic and international travel.

Air New Zealand’s Chief Revenue Officer Cam Wallace says, "We’re delighted to be reappointed to the panel of carriers to support the Government’s flight requirements. As New Zealand’s national carrier we have a long standing relationship with the Government and a track record of delivering value to public agencies."

Air New Zealand has been granted a waiver by NZX Market Supervision from Listing Rule 9.2 so that it is not required to obtain shareholder approval by ordinary resolution for the entry into the contract with the Crown.