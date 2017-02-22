Ports of Auckland release interim results

Wednesday, 22 February, 2017 - 16:27

Ports of Auckland Chief Executive, Tony Gibson, today announced that the company continues to make a significant economic and social contribution to Auckland and New Zealand, despite the ongoing difficult international shipping and international trading environment.

"We have delivered strong growth and are focused on making further improvements to our capability and capacity through innovation, training and technology," said Tony. Ports of Auckland announced a dividend of $25.3 million to its owners, Auckland Council which can help fund vital infrastructure projects and manage the cost of Auckland rates.

"We continue to maximise our performance through innovation and technology. We are in the process of partially automating our container terminal, which will improve our sustainability, reduce costs, deliver a strategic advantage and further enhance competitiveness."

"We are continuing to build resilience through our network of North Island freight hubs, with construction now underway in the Waikato. The first freight handling facilities are expected to be in service by late 2017/early 2018, ultimately providing 300 jobs directly and facilitating thousands more."

The Port has set a target of being carbon neutral by 2025 and having zero emissions by 2040.

"It’s our ambition to be the most sustainable port in New Zealand and a pioneer in sustainability within the industry. Our sustainability operating principles are that activity must be conducive to customer and stakeholder relationships, contribute to a financially sound operation and be environmentally friendly."

"Our relationships underpin our success and make our operations stronger. Our strategic alliance with Napier Port is progressing well. This alliance, as well as our relationships with KiwiRail, Pacifica and our international shipping customers allowed us to move quickly following the Kaikoura earthquake to facilitate coastal shipping to South Island communities. Freight demand carried by sea from Auckland to Christchurch doubled after earthquake, demonstrating the need for supply chain resilience and responsible investment."