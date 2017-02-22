Carrfields taking on North America with revamped Just Shorn carpet brand

Wednesday, 22 February, 2017 - 20:09

Carrfields Primary Wool (CP Wool) is stepping up its efforts to bring premium New Zealand wool carpet into the homes of North Americans, under its newly-redeveloped Just Shorn brand.

Shelley Donnelly, Group Manager Marketing and Communications at Carrfields Ltd, said CP Wool has identified a "tremendous opportunity" to increase the size of the market for wool carpet among Canadian and United States consumers, and has revamped its Just Shorn brand accordingly.

"North American consumers have traditionally been slow adopters of wool carpet in their homes, with sales at low levels compared with those in New Zealand and Australia. This opens up a significant opportunity to take our premium Just Shorn wool carpets to the exclusive end of the North American market under a refreshed brand."

The new Just Shorn brand promotes New Zealand and the resource of wool as beautiful, fresh, clean and sustainable, said Donnelly.

"We have chosen a logo and imagery that we know will appeal to high-end consumers in North America, based on New Zealand’s natural beauty and wool as a precious resource. We hope the refreshed brand will assist in raising awareness of wool as a beautiful, natural, durable and sustainable option for soft flooring among customers in Canada and the US."

CP Wool has partnered with luxury flooring specialist Carlisle Wide Plank Flooring to showcase and sell Just Shorn carpets in North America. The partnership provides access to a ready-made customer base for Just Shorn at the exclusive end of the market, Donnelly said.

Just Shorn, which is owned by CP Wool’s wholly-owned subsidiary Wool Marketing Enterprises (WME), is a limited-edition range of premium carpets grown on a small number of carefully-selected farms around New Zealand.

Just Shorn was born from a partnership between a group of pioneering New Zealand sheep farmers and CP Wool. The limited edition carpets are made from fibres which are inspected, graded and selected by hand by CP Wool experts to the company’s exact specifications, to create a high-end range of luxury wool carpets.

The brand’s relaunch into North America is expected to bring benefits to the wider New Zealand wool sector, Donnelly said.

"We’re working to add value across the industry in New Zealand, from growers up. Our marketing of Just Shorn premium carpet in the States and Canada will have a positive impact on the perception of New Zealand wool in general among North American consumers," she said.

Just Shorn’s renewed growth in Canada and the US is being driven by Krista Eliason, CP Wool’s Managing Director, North America.

Eliason, who has a long background in the wool industry in New Zealand, was appointed in late 2016 to manage the company’s growth into North America. She has been a passionate supporter of wool cooperatives and growers in New Zealand for many years and has been a prime force behind the introduction of the Campaign for Wool into the North American flooring sector.