WTO agreement a victory for NZ exporters

Thursday, 23 February, 2017 - 07:48

Trade Minister Todd McClay has welcomed the entry into force of the WTO Trade Facilitation Agreement (TFA) saying it is a big win for New Zealand exporters.

"The TFA will benefit all New Zealand exporters and is particularly good for small and medium sized enterprises. The TFA reduces the cost, administration and time burden associated with getting products across borders and into the marketplace," Mr McClay says.

"New Zealand’s agricultural exporters will also benefit significantly from a provision to hasten the release of perishable goods within the shortest possible time."

The TFA works by simplifying and streamlining customs and border processes as well as addressing some key barriers that exporters face when doing business abroad. It was ratified by New Zealand in 2015.

"This is a win for trade liberalisation, and the WTO, in the face of growing concerns around protectionism," Mr McClay says.

"A credible and effective WTO is important for New Zealand. The Government is committed to pushing for better access and great fairness for all New Zealand exporters and the TFA is an important part of this."