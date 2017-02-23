Vodafone disappointed at Commission's decline of merger

Thursday, 23 February, 2017 - 08:32

Vodafone New Zealand and Vodafone Group Plc (LSE: VOD) were today advised the New Zealand Commerce Commission declined the proposed merger of Vodafone New Zealand with SKY Network Television Ltd (ASX and NZX: SKT).

Vodafone will carefully review the Commission’s statement and consider all courses of action.

Vodafone New Zealand’s Chief Executive Officer, Russell Stanners said, "We are disappointed the Commerce Commission was unable to see the numerous benefits this merger brings to New Zealanders."