Commerce Commission declines to clear Sky/Vodafone merger

|
[ login or create an account ]
SKY Network Television Ltd (SKY) and Vodafone Group Plc have today been advised by the New Zealand Commerce Commission of its decision not to clear the two companies’ proposed merger of their operating businesses in New Zealand.
Following its review of the merger application and subsequent submissions, the New Zealand Commerce Commission concluded that it cannot be satisfied that the merger would not substantially lessen competition.
SKY Chief Executive John Fellet commented, "This is a very disappointing conclusion to a merger we saw as enhancing New Zealand’s communications and media landscape. From here we will continue to strive to deliver innovative ways to curate and deliver entertainment to all of New Zealand."
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
The latest money guides from authoritative New Zealand sources: Investing, KiwiSaver & Saving, Managing Money, Home Loans, Credit Cards, Tax.
Links will take you to guide2.co.nz.
Join Voxy on Google+.
Compare Credit Cards - Interest rate and fees comparisons for New Zealand banks.