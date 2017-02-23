Tourism spending in regions up in January

Thursday, 23 February, 2017 - 11:39

The latest Monthly Regional Tourism Estimates released by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) today show that tourism expenditure grew in most regions over the year to January 2017.

The fastest growing region was Nelson, which increased 14 per cent to $344 million in the year ending January 2017, followed by West Coast (up 13 per cent to $495 million) and Otago (up 11 per cent to $3.5 billion).

MBIE Manager of Sector Trends Peter Ellis says MBIE developed the Monthly Regional Tourism Estimates in consultation with tourism industry representatives to create a better measurement of the value of tourism in the regions.

"Tourism spend information for the regions helps inform investment and planning in the tourism industry by providing insight into where both domestic and international tourists are spending their money," says Mr Ellis.

The earthquake last November made a significant impact on the total spend locally in North Canterbury, which includes Kaikoura and Hurunui Districts. Marlborough and Wellington, two other regions affected by the earthquake, had a slight drop in tourism spending in the month of January 2017 compared with January 2016. Other regions in the South Island have recovered from the impact of the earthquakes in November, with international and domestic tourism spending higher in Canterbury, Tasman and the West Coast.