Thumbs up to gas that will help keep global warming at bay - EPA

Thursday, 23 February, 2017 - 12:21

Plans to import a new class of refrigerant gas that won’t harm the ozone layer have been given the thumbs up by the Environmental Protection Authority.

Known as HFO-1234yf, the refrigerant gas will be used in commercial and domestic refrigeration and in vehicle air conditioning.

Fiona Thomson-Carter, EPA’s General Manager of Hazardous Substances and New Organisms, says: "With its comparatively low global warming impact and zero ozone depletion rating, this product can replace others more harmful to the environment. That’s good news because it means New Zealand is now even better placed to continue delivering on its obligations under the Kyoto and Montreal protocols."

Honeywell International applied to the EPA to import HFO-1234yf, a non-toxic, flammable gas used in closed refrigeration and air conditioning systems. A decision-making committee, convened by the EPA, considered 11 public submissions and a range of human health, environmental and economic factors before approving plans for importation.

Dr Thomson-Carter added: "By setting strict conditions related to labelling requirements and handler training, the committee concluded that any risk to human health or the environment would be low."