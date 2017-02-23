YPO launches second-annual Innovation Week in May 2017

Thursday, 23 February, 2017 - 14:33

For the second consecutive year, YPO will host Innovation Week, a series of more than 70 events around the world designed to bring together the world's most dynamic innovators for a chance to connect, challenge conventional thinking and gain actionable, applicable insight.

YPO, the world's premier chief executive networking organization, will host innovation events all across the globe including Melbourne, Tel Aviv, New York, Toronto, Silicon Valley, Hong Kong and more the week of 8-12 May 2017. The mission of YPO Innovation Week is to drive innovation across a diverse range of industries through signature events, live two-way interactive video casts and livestream events across more than 30 countries.

"Every business leader needs to focus on innovation to grow and thrive," says YPO Innovation Week Chair Keith Alper, Founder and CEO of GenieCast. "YPO Innovation Week will provide hundreds of opportunities for members to learn from each other and from the most well respected global innovators, disrupters, inventors to help integrate innovation at the most strategic level across all businesses. Combining research, technology and business leadership, Innovation Week is the one place where the world's most innovative companies share their inspiration and insights."

YPO Innovation Week offers YPO business leaders with learning and networking opportunities to infuse innovation into their companies, form strategic partnerships, and positively affect their businesses and the communities in which they work. YPO leaders will be able to leverage new partnerships in innovation, infuse innovation into the heart of their company culture, and convert ideas into actionable plans.

The week will feature idea jams, workshops, live-streamed panels, insider company tours, global conference calls, TED-style presentations and debates.

Highlights include:

- Igniting Innovation in Australia, 8-9 May 2017, Melbourne, Australia: Kicking of Innovation Week, this event will feature top growth innovators and their best practices on how to ignite an innovation culture within business and understand the common forces that will impact the future.

- Silicon Summit 2017, 8-10 May 2017, Silicon Valley, California, USA: Leading entrepreneurs and venture capitalists at the ground zero of modern invention will examine how technology can advance cutting-edge concepts.

- InnovNation: Israel Innovation Experience, 9-11 May 2017, Tel Aviv, Israel: Entrepreneurial innovators will explore the questions every startup has and how communities - like Israel with the highest concentration of startups in the world - can work together to build the next great revolution.

- The Art of the Start - Accelerating Your Startup Growth, 10-11 May 2017, Toronto, Ontario, Canada: Trailblazers and experts from the trenches will share their insights about how to optimize the speed and trajectory of a startup for success at every level.

- Grand Finale for YPO Innovation Week, 11-12 May 2017, New York, New York, USA: World-class experts in finance, hospitality and technology will close the week with in-depth sessions and a "shark tank" style pitch contest.

- Disruptive Business Models in Asia, 12 May 2017, Hong Kong, China: the grand finale of YPO Innovation Week in Asia as members come together at the Hong Kong Stock Exchange to ring the closing gong.

For more information, visit the YPO Innovation Week website. http://www.ypoinnovationweek.com/

ABOUT YPO

The premier leadership organization of chief executives in the world.

YPO is the global platform for chief executives to engage, learn and grow. YPO members harness the knowledge, influence and trust of the world's most influential and innovative business leaders to inspire business, personal, family and community impact.

Today, YPO empowers more than 24,000 members in more than 130 countries, diversified among industries and types of businesses. Altogether, YPO member-run companies employ more than 15 million people and generate USD6 trillion in annual revenues.

Leadership. Learning. Lifelong. For more information, visit YPO.org.