Thursday, 23 February, 2017 - 15:50

Real estate agency hoamz scooped dual accolades in this week’s Australasian Real Estate Results Network awards. The awards are the 11th annual event and celebrate high achievers within some of the leading independent real estate agencies throughout Australia and New Zealand. hoamz came away with one of the big accolades on the night - New Zealand Agency of the Year. The award recognizes the results achieved by the agency. Hoamz also won the Community Achievement of the Year award for their work within their operating communities of Queenstown, Invercargill and Balclutha.

Hoamz Director Brendan Quill and Property consultant Richie Heap attended the awards at the Sydney International Convention Centre on 20th February, a glitzy night with a Roaring 20’s theme. The agency was also a finalist in the Auctioneer of the Year category and Regional Agency of the Year.

Marketing manager Sue Charlesworth reported that the awards were entered by leading agencies and are hotly-contested. ‘It’s our first year in these awards, so we were honoured with the recognition we achieved amongst such a high calibre of businesses. The awards mean so much to the hoamz family of staff and agents, we couldn’t be happier’ commented Ms Charlesworth.

Since opening their first branch in 2003, hoamz have become a familiar face in real estate circles. Their unique name, locally-known agents, eye-catching branding, team approach and consistently high market share have cemented their position as a leading agency throughout the South.

As New Zealand Agency of the Year, the award-winning team at hoamz are excited about bringing the company’s professional service excellence and fresh approach to many new customers in 2017.