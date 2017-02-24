Funding available for early adopters of energy-saving tech - EECA

Friday, 24 February, 2017 - 07:23

Early adopters of new technology that cuts energy use or carbon emissions can get support for their innovative project in a new funding round announced by the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (EECA) today.

EECA provides support towards the cost of energy saving or renewable energy technology that has yet to be widely adopted in New Zealand.

"We are looking to support technology that is innovative, under-utilised or has not been applied in the New Zealand environment," said EECA Project Manager, Dinesh Chand.

"We are looking to support pioneering projects that can be replicated by other companies so that energy savings go beyond the innovator."

"Replication potential of projects like this is important. The support is provided to help share the risk for the early adopter. There is a national advantage if energy-saving technology is successful and if others take it up."

Funding for both capital and showcasing the technology can cover up to 40% of the project costs to a maximum of $100,000.

The Technology Demonstration Programme is part of EECA’s work with business to promote energy efficiency and renewable energy.

To qualify for funding, projects must reduce energy intensity or greenhouse gas emissions, be applicable to multiple businesses in a sector, and must be financially viable, with a reasonable payback period.

"Applicants must also commit to having their project independently monitored and to promoting the project and the outcomes from it," Mr Chand said.

A standout project from the previous funding round was Ports of Auckland Ltd (POAL), which received funding to install LED floodlighting, the first New Zealand port to do so.

While LED lighting has been around for some time, the lighting intensity and reliability suitable to the harsh port environment had not been up to the mark.

"We can’t wait to demonstrate the effectiveness of LED floodlighting at our port," said Ports of Auckland CEO Tony Gibson, who has set the goal of POAL becoming New Zealand’s most sustainable port.

"This is a very exciting project and it really is just the start of what we hope to achieve through new technology."

Mr Chand hopes and expects other New Zealand ports will follow POAL’s lead.

Businesses or organisations wishing to apply for funding to develop a demonstration project can do so either through a technology supplier registered with EECA or by completing and returning the technology demonstration application form available on the EECA Business website at https://www.eecabusiness.govt.nz/funding-and-support/technology-demonstration-projects/