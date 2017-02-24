Crowe Horwath Nelson appoints new Associate Principal

Friday, 24 February, 2017 - 10:21

The Nelson Tasman region’s largest business advisory and accountancy firm Crowe Horwath has appointed Justine Kennard to Associate Principal. Justine was promoted from the role of Senior Client Manager.

Crowe Horwath Nelson’s Managing Partner Susan Schuler says it will be great to have Justine’s thought processes around the table.

"We are thrilled to be able to add Justine’s skills to the diverse blend of executive management of our firm. We have seen her add value to her clients’ businesses with her desire to challenge the status quo and look for opportunities beyond the obvious. I love her innovative and creative way of thinking that supports our clients to grow to the next level. "

Justine Kennard says it’s great to have her colleagues acknowledge her skills, expertise and the strong relationships that she builds with her clients. "I have always enjoyed working alongside business owners to help them see the possibilities for their business by encouraging them to embrace innovative change. As Associate Principal I look forward to continuing to contribute to the growth of our firm and our team."

Justine joins Bronwyn Monopoli and Brent Cheyne as an associate for Crowe Horwath in the Nelson Marlborough region. The Partners are Susan Schuler (Managing Partner); Rob Williams; Darren Mark, Andrew Smith, John Rollston, Ken Sandri and Mark Davies.

Justine is a Chartered Accountant, a member of the Institute of Directors and is on the board of Uniquely Nelson. As well as general tax and accounting compliance, her experience includes business and share valuations, digital intelligence, business growth strategies and start-ups.