Cigna receives top HR awards

Friday, 24 February, 2017 - 10:17

Cigna New Zealand was recognised at last night’s 2017 NZ HR Awards in Auckland receiving the Christian Dahmen Memorial Award Innovation Award, while Cigna’s CEO Lance Walker was awarded the Supportive CEO of the Year Award.

The annual awards are designed to acknowledge excellence and outstanding achievement within New Zealand’s HR community.

Lance Walker, Cigna CEO, said; "To receive these awards, and in turn the recognition of the Human Resources community in New Zealand, is a fantastic result that I am really proud of."

The Supportive CEO of the Year award recognises a Chief Executive who has provided exceptional support to their organisation’s Human Resources function, recognising their contribution to the organisation’s overall success.

"I am personally humbled to receive HRINZ’s Supportive CEO Award. I believe that there are only two things a CEO really does - set the direction and create the environment to be successful.

"For me it is all about our people and our culture. My philosophy is that if we can support and enable our people to grow, learn and be the best they can be then this will ultimately breed success in the organisation. To be recognised for my work as a CEO is actually more of a recognition of the success of our people."

The Christian Dahmen Memorial Award for HR Innovation recognises applicants who have introduced a new product, service or HR practice not previously seen in New Zealand or who have taken an existing approach or used an existing product or service in a novel or unique way.

"Over the last year our HR team have implemented a programme of work to really amplify and differentiate our employer brand - showcasing our staff and life at Cigna to personalise and humanise our brand, making it more relatable both internally and to potential candidates.

"They have delivered some great results - significantly cutting costs and enhancing our recruitment success with their innovative use of marketing technology such as social media, live streaming, moving imagery all brought to life with a lot of creative thinking."

Cigna was nominated for the Christian Dahmen Memorial Award for HR Innovation award alongside Vodafone and the Warehouse Group.