Tauranga City Council 'to embrace innovation'

Friday, 24 February, 2017 - 10:15

A key theme to come out of Tauranga’s inaugural Economic Development and Investment Committee was to embrace change.

The Chair, Cr Max Mason, said that Tauranga is part of a fast-paced and changing international community. The Economic Development and Investment Committee needs to encourage innovation and do things differently if Council wants to become business friendly.

"The establishment of this committee signals an elevation in the importance of the local economy to the council, said Cr Mason.

Committee members agreed that their shared aspiration for Tauranga was to be an internationally competitive city. To enable them to realise this aspiration a broad overview of the Committee’s scope was developed with five main areas:

Traditional economic development which includes business and investment attraction, skills and talent attraction and development, local business capabilities and entrepreneurship, fostering innovation, city dynamics and econometrics. Visitor economy and city marketing which includes tourism promotion and management, major events, the retail economy, city marketing, product development, visitor information centres and tourism assets. Strategic investments which include Tauranga Airport, the marine precinct, tertiary assets such as University of Waikato and Toi Oho Mai, innovation assets, investment readiness, hotels, sports facilities, Maori economic development, investment partnerships and portfolio development Economic infrastructure which includes Port of Tauranga, logistics and transport networks, UNISA (Upper North Island Strategic Alliance) and digital infrastructure Delivery models of local services, which includes a more business friendly council and potentially more integrated transport, water, and economic and urban development.

"We need to build strong relationships with our local and regional partners who are already delivering economic outcomes for us to take this scope from being bullets on paper to tangible deliverables that benefit our community. It is imperative to engage with stakeholders as soon as the scope and programme of the committee was finalised, said Max. Committee members that attended the inaugural meeting on Monday 20 February were Chairperson Max Mason, Deputy Chair Kelvin Clout, Cr Larry Baldock, Cr Leanne Brown, Cr Rick Curach, Cr Gail McIntosh and Mayor Greg Brownless. Priority One staff Nigel Tutt and Greg Simmonds also attended as did several non-committee elected members, and council staff Gary Poole and Ross Hudson.