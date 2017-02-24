Employment forecast to grow by 48,000 workers per annum to 2025

Friday, 24 February, 2017 - 10:41

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) has today released the report Medium to Long-Term Employment Outlook: Looking Ahead to 2025.

The report shows employment is forecast to grow by 1.9 per cent annually, which will add an estimated 48,000 workers on average per annum to the workforce over the next 10 years.

MBIE’s Labour Market Trends acting manager, Amapola Generosa, says demand for highly-skilled workers will be the strongest over the medium to long-term.

"The forecast modelling shows that highly skilled jobs will grow by 2.5 per cent, or 27,400, annually until 2025. This growth will strongest for ICT managers, systems analysts and programmers, and marketing professionals," says Ms Generosa.

"The construction and utilities industry is forecast to show the strongest gain in employment and will add 6,800 workers per year in the ten years to 2025.

Strong migration-led domestic spending, particularly in the construction and business services industries, will be a strong factor in employment growth over the forecast period.

"In the medium-term, strong employment growth is anticipated to be matched by increasing labour supply," says Ms Generosa.