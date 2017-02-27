Spark gives customers Netflix for a year

Monday, 27 February, 2017 - 08:25

Spark customers now get Netflix for a year with selected home broadband plans

The new season of House of Cards premieres on Netflix in May

Spark and Netflix, the global internet television network, are announcing an exclusive partnership that gives Spark broadband customers a Standard Netflix subscription for one year when they sign up for a 24 month unlimited broadband plan. This is the only Netflix home broadband bundle available in New Zealand.

It’s a great time to start watching shows and movies on Netflix. New original series and new seasons of beloved shows are about to premiere: Marvel’s Iron Fist in March, the new season of House of Cards in May and new seasons of Orange is the New Black, Stranger Things and The OA are all in the works. In addition, Lightbox, which is also included with Spark’s home broadband plans, has new episodes of Suits available now; new seasons coming up of Better

Call Saul in April and Unreal in June; and new shows such as Better Things, Chance and Six all launching in April.

Jason Paris, CEO Spark Home Mobile and Business says, "When you calculate the added value of all the services included in a Spark Home Broadband plan, the savings are amazing. If a customer takes advantage of all the extras available, which include Netflix, Lightbox, Spark Thanks $11 movie tickets, free Wi-Fi and McAfee Security Suite, they could be getting up to $740 a year of value ($62 a month) within the cost of their broadband plan. This is one of the best broadband plans in the market for those who choose to take advantage of these extra services."

Customers who are interested in getting Netflix, Lightbox and a host of other benefits packed into their broadband can find out more at www.spark.co.nz.