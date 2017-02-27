Countdown’s annual Trolley Report unveils top sellers

Monday, 27 February, 2017 - 08:52

Countdown today released its third annual Countdown Trolley Report, revealing the top ten products New Zealanders bought in its supermarkets last year.

Firmly in the number one spot was bananas. Kiwis bought an average of 18kgs of bananas per person last year (October 2015 to October 2016).

Chicken was the most popular meat, followed by beef mince and corned silverside. Seventy per cent of the top ten list was fruit or vegetables highlighting a continued drive towards fresh food.

The top selling grocery items last year were:

Bananas

Homebrand $1 bread

Broccoli

Avocado

Sweetcorn

Homebrand Standard 2L milk

Strawberries

Cucumber

Homebrand Standard 3L milk

Red capsicum

Key figures from this year’s Trolley Report:

Grocery prices at Countdown dropped by 1.2 per cent in the past 12 months-. Countdown has dropped the price on more than 3000 products on Price Lockdown since it started in 2013 - the most popular being Homebrand $1 bread.

Our favourite meat: #1 chicken with skin-on, #2 beef mince, #3 beef corned silverside.

Our favourite seafood: #1 salmon, #2 New Zealand live mussels.

Countdown customers bought almost 430,000 reusable grocery bags; an increase of around 130 per cent on the last year. Aucklanders are the biggest users of recyclable bags, purchasing more than 180,000 in 2016, followed by Canterbury and Waikato.

$3 prescriptions are continuing to gain traction, with double digit growth in 2016 as New Zealanders benefit from cheaper prescription charges combined with the convenience of longer pharmacy hours and easy access.

Last year our favourites were...

Ready Salted chips

Snickers chocolate bars

Dairy Milk block chocolate

The limited edition Whittakers Jelly Tip block.

Select Toffee Caramel biscuits

Countdown has introduced 122 dedicated health and nutritional aisles in store and more are set to roll out more across the network.

Countdown’s new recyclable meat trays aim to stop 500 tonnes of non-recyclable black foam trays from ending up in the landfill.

The Countdown Trolley Report is a detailed analysis of New Zealand food and grocery trends based on the purchasing behaviour of the 2.8 million Kiwis who shop at Countdown each week.

Services such as NZ Post parcel collection available at Countdown, Click and Collect, and the Click and Collect trial in five Auckland transport hubs are also growing in popularity as customers embrace time-saving tactics.

Countdown’s General Manager Merchandise, Chris Fisher, says convenience is key.

"Kiwis lives are changing and so too are our shopping habits. In most families, both parents are working; we are more time-poor and looking for ways to make our lives easier. Additional services such as online, Click and Collect as well as being able to pick up your post and pharmacy needs all under one roof are becoming increasingly important to customers."