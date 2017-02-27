External Reporting Board appointments announced

Monday, 27 February, 2017 - 14:04

Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister Jacqui Dean has today announced that John Kensington, a Partner with KPMG, and Michael Bradbury, a Professor of Accounting at Massey University, have been appointed as members of the External Reporting Board (XRB) for a five-year term.

"I am pleased to welcome John and Michael to the XRB. They are both outstanding additions who will bring significant knowledge and experience to the Board," says Ms Dean.

The Minister also appointed Bill Edge, Chair of the Australian Financial Reporting Council (FRC).

"I am pleased to announce the cross-appointment of Bill Edge," says Ms Dean.

"Mr Edge brings to the board his experience in risk management, quality control and corporate governance. His appointment revives the cross-appointment arrangement between the FRC and XRB as there has been no Australian representative on the XRB for the past several years."

"The External Reporting Board is responsible for setting the strategy for financial reporting in New Zealand, and issuing financial reporting standards and auditing and assurance standards," says Ms Dean.