Top foodie to open 2017 Business Breakfast series in Napier

Monday, 27 February, 2017 - 15:34

Napier City Council is delighted to announce that visionary entrepreneur and foodie extraordinaire Annabel Langbein will be the first in a series of Business Breakfast speakers for 2017. The breakfast is to be held at the newly refurbished Napier Conference Centre next month.

Tickets are now on sale for this exciting event on Friday 24 March. For just $20, participants will receive a light breakfast, tea and coffee courtesy of the Conference Centre’s brand new caterers Dish, and the opportunity to mingle with Hawke’s Bay’s business professionals (and probably a fair few foodies!).

Annabel is a popular TV personality and cookbook author - 25 books to date, more than two million sales, and numerous international awards. She has recently cracked the US market - her TV shows are airing there currently and her books have sold out on Amazon. She has shaped her career by embracing opportunity and new technologies and brokering deals on her own terms.

However fewer people will have heard Annabel’s full story. The former Kapiti Cheese director had a successful marketing company prior to deciding to self-publish her range of books, and co-produce her own TV series. But one of her first jobs was possum trapping on the East Cape.

Annabel describes Hawke’s Bay as "an amazing centre of artisan food producers, stunning wine, generous hospitality and innovative entrepreneurs. I love to visit and hear about what the incredible locals are achieving that put the Bay and New Zealand on the map!" she enthuses.

She has plenty to share with her Hawke’s Bay audience, including her career highlights, lowlights, (it’s true, she once worked at KFC), and why she has decided that taking control of her own destiny is the best way forward.

She has one great piece of advice to offer as a taster for next month’s Business Breakfast talk. "Dream big - aiming small won’t get you far."

When: Friday 24 March 2017

Time: Arrive 7am for a light breakfast, Annabel will begin speaking at 7.30am

Venue: The newly revamped Napier Conference Centre, Marine Parade, Napier

Cost: $20 per person

Bookings are essential. Register by Tuesday 21 March: www.napier.govt.nz search keyword #businessbreakfast