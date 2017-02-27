New Chair takes the helm at Starship Foundation

Monday, 27 February, 2017 - 15:26

Auckland lawyer Martin Wiseman has taken the role of Chair of the Starship Foundation - a New Zealand social profit organisation that raises around $10 million a year so Starship Child Health can better care for its young patients.

The appointment coincides with the year-long celebrations for Starship’s 25th birthday - the national children’s hospital was officially opened in 1991, and the Foundation launched nine months later.

Martin succeeds Bryan Mogridge as Chair, who was a driving force at the Starship Foundation since its inception. Bryan was one member of a team of key individuals who established the Foundation, forming the link between Starship Hospital, the community and business sector. "The Starship Foundation is a truly extraordinary organisation that, for quarter of a century, has supported our national children’s hospital to provide the very best in healthcare to children and their families from right across New Zealand," says Martin. "I am grateful for Bryan’s enormous contribution, as well as our talented and passionate board members, Foundation Chief Executive Brad Clark and the wider Foundation team. But it is the staff and patients at Starship Hospital who are the true heroes- and we will be working hard to support them and to find new and innovative ways to ensure Starship remains a world class facility for all New Zealanders. Of course, none of this would be possible without the very generous support of our corporate sponsors and supporters from across the country. On behalf of the Starship Foundation, I thank them enormously for caring about Starship and the work we do."

Martin is the New Zealand Country Managing Partner of global law firm DLA Piper. He is an experienced corporate, commercial and insolvency lawyer who has advised some of New Zealand’s largest and best-known businesses on complex transactions and on their day to day legal needs.

As the DLA Piper client relationship manager for the Starship Foundation, Martin and his team have provided pro bono legal advice since the Foundation’s inception. He has been a Trustee of the Starship Foundation Board for four years.

Martin is also a committee member (and secretary of) the Lake Tarawera Ratepayers' Association, which aims to preserve for all, the unique environment and water quality of Lake Tarawera in the Bay of Plenty.

Bryan stepped into the role of Chairman of the Starship Foundation in 1995, when he succeeded Sir Ralph Norris, and served 21 years leading the organisation through growth and change.

Bryan remains as a trustee on the board, working on some new strategic directions for the Foundation.

The Starship Foundation Board of Trustees is a voluntary group of individuals comprising: Martin Wiseman - Chair

Gretchen Hawkesby - Vice Chair

Dr John Beca

Susan Buckland

Paul Ellis

Dr Cameron Grant

Sharon Hunter

Murray Jordan

Lucy Lawless

Sarah Lynds

Emma Maddren

Dr Rosemary Marks

Bryan Mogridge

Dr Mike Shepherd

Robin Skeggs

Dame Rosemary Horton is Patron of the Starship Foundation.

For further information about the Starship Foundation, visit www.starship.org.nz/foundation