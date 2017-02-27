Hyundai launches the new Mighty truck

Monday, 27 February, 2017 - 17:05

The latest Hyundai truck to arrive in New Zealand has wide appeal to businesses who need flexibility from their light trucks.

Hyundai is launching its Mighty truck - in four different wheelbases and two cab styles - at this week’s Transport and Heavy Equipment Expo. The Mighty supersedes the proven HD range with new offerings that couple the HD range’s reputation for reliability and robustness with a comprehensive specification that features class leading technology and features.

Hyundai New Zealand General Manager Andy Sinclair says Hyundai has sought to offer the new truck in a range of formats to suit a similarly wide range of users.

The Mighty runs from the EX6, a 6.0 tonne GVW standard-cab version with a 2850mm wheelbase to an extra long EX8 with a chassis length of 5590mm and 7.8-ton GVW rating.

Depending on the model variant the Mighty range has a reinforced rear axle (6,600kg) and features a host of safety aids including Vehicle Dynamic Control, Electronic Stability Control and Traction Control. There are four-wheel disc brakes with anti-lock brakes and a safety-focussed pad wear indicator in the dash which illuminates when servicing is required.

Powertrains are tailored to match respective cargo hauling capacities and use Hyundai’s proven and efficient D4 range of Euro-compliant common-rail 3.9 litre direct injection diesel engines producing 125 kW (167 bhp) and 62 kg-m (608 Nm / 448 lb-ft) of torque driving through five or six speed manual transmissions.

High strength, zinc galvanised steel is used extensively in the Mighty’ s cab, and its styling echoes the ‘Euro-feel’ of the much larger Xcient, which also makes its New Zealand debut at the Expo.

The option of additional secure space in the Super-Cab version is expected to be popular with Kiwi users. Mighty offers users up to 43.4 litres in in-cab storage. In the ultimate EX8 Extra Long chassis version, the truck has a useful six metre plus build length.

"Hyundai has had a consistent presence in the light truck sector with our HD truck range. Now, with the new generation European-inspired Mighty we’re looking to broaden the appeal of the range and grow our share of the Kiwi transport market," Mr Sinclair said.