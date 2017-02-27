Marlborough welcomes Government tourism support

Monday, 27 February, 2017 - 19:00

Marlborough Mayor John Leggett has welcomed today’s announcement by Hon Paula Bennett, Minister of Tourism, of financial assistance for Marlborough’s tourism sector.

"This is a very welcome support package and will assist Marlborough to target its domestic promotional campaigns to bring in new visitors."

"The on-going closure of State Highway 1 has seen a reduction in visitors from Canterbury, although we don’t know what the true scale of that impact is yet."

Destination Marlborough’s General Manager Tracy Johnston says Cantabrians are Marlborough’s largest single source of visitors, making up a third of domestic visitor spend, at $74 million a year.

"This support package will help us to attract new visitors from domestic markets where our transport links remain unaffected - Auckland, Wellington, the lower North Island and Nelson-Tasman - to help bring in new visitors until State Highway 1 reopens.

"We can use this opportunity to maintain our domestic visitor spend, but also provide a legacy of on-going visitation from those centres."

"This is brilliant news for Marlborough."