Air New Zealand welcomes four new Airpoints partners

Tuesday, 28 February, 2017 - 08:41

Air New Zealand’s Airpoints programme continues its strong growth, with Ranstad, MoleMap, The Economist and Exeed Limited the latest to join the airline’s expanding network of businesses giving members more ways to earn.

The number of businesses in the coalition has more than doubled in the past two years, with 59 companies now offering Airpoints Dollars to more than 2.4 million Airpoints members on an unparalleled range of household and business expenses.

Under the new partnership, the Economist will reward readers with Airpoints Dollars on annual digital or print subscriptions while melanoma detection service MoleMap becomes the first health provider in the Airpoints network, offering Airpoints Dollars on skin checks.

Global human resources provider Ranstad joins the Airpoints for Business programme, rewarding its business customers with Airpoints Dollars on their temporary and permanent staff recruitment in New Zealand.

Kiwi IT distributer Exeed Limited also joins Airpoints for Business and will offer commercial resellers Airpoints Dollars on purchases of hardware and software solutions.

Air New Zealand General Manager Loyalty Mark Street says the airline is focused on growing its network of Airpoints partners and continuing to deliver the greatest value of any New Zealand loyalty programme back to its members and partners.

"In the past two years, we’ve added 33 new businesses to the network, creating more opportunities for members to boost their balance on everything from their grocery shop to big ticket items, like selling their home.

"This increased earning power has resulted in an impressive 894,000 flights taken by members using their Airpoints Dollars in the past year alone."

Airpoints by the numbers:

- 2.4 million Airpoints members, doubled in size in four years

- 59 businesses now part of the Airpoints programme, with 33 added in the past two years

- 140 online retailers available to earn Airpoints Dollars via the Airpoints Mall

- 894,000 flights enjoyed by members using their Airpoints Dollars over the past 12 months, up more than 100,000 flights on the year prior and making Airpoints the most rewarding programme in New Zealand

- 2,000 products other than flights are now available for purchase using Airpoints Dollars at the Airpoints Store

New businesses that have joined the programme over the past two years:

Z

Westpac

Umbrellar

Trents

Tower Insurance

The Economist

The Culpeper

The Crab Shack

Sudima Hotels and Resorts

Storage King

Snap Fitness

Shed 5

Randstad

Pravda

Pacific Resort Hotel Group

New Zealand Post

New World

MoleMap

Mitre 10

Mercury

Liquorland

Jervois Steak House

Henry’s

Gilmours

Farmlands

Exeed

Euro

Edgewater Resort and Spa, Rarotonga

Commodore Hotel, Christchurch

Coley and Punch

Bayleys

Audi

ADLSI