Air NZ joins Unisys Cargo Portal Services

Tuesday, 28 February, 2017 - 09:14

Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) today announced Air New Zealand has joined Unisys Cargo Portal Services (CPS) to allow the airline’s current and prospective freight forwarder clients to book and track shipments online.

Unisys’ CPS is an online portal that enables freight forwarders to interact with multiple carriers via a single website to view availability, make bookings and track shipments as well as other electronic services such as producing IATA electronic Air Waybills (e-AWB) and interacting with customs systems. As one of the world’s most popular multi-carrier air cargo online booking portals, CPS will broaden Air New Zealand Cargo’s reach to the more than 6,000 forwarders and shippers from 3,750 branch offices of 2,200 companies who are active users of CPS, spanning 330 cities in 105 countries.

Air New Zealand Cargo operates more than 590 international flights per week, serving 32 cities in 18 countries around the globe, using the airline’s passenger schedule. It has three dedicated international cargo terminals in New Zealand: Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch, as well as a North American hub in Los Angeles, with gateways in Honolulu, Houston, San Francisco and Vancouver. Goods range from high technology and time-sensitive goods to fresh produce and general cargo.

Tony Windever, vice president, Unisys Asia Pacific said: "Unisys is delighted to expand our relationship with Air New Zealand - New Zealand’s most respected company1. It is not just about delivering boxes. The freight might be fresh food, fragile pharmaceuticals or valuable items so freight forwarders need to be able to be able to quickly view availability and book shipments with reliable airlines such as Air New Zealand so that it is delivered where it is needed. We draw on our experience working with the air cargo industry globally to provide advanced and relevant technology solutions that support carriers, like Air New Zealand, and their customers."

Air New Zealand has used the cloud-based Unisys Logistics Management System (LMS) to manage its air cargo business since 2010.

Dheeraj Kholi, vice president and global lead of travel and transportation for Unisys explained: "As Air New Zealand already uses Unisys LMS, we can leverage the data in the cargo operations system to bring them online quickly. And because they pay on a transaction basis, costs relate directly to value. Both of these benefits are clear examples of how cloud-based services are transforming the air cargo industry."

Unisys has more than 45 years of experience providing advanced, critical IT solutions to the aviation industry. More than 20 percent of the world’s air cargo shipments are processed on Unisys solutions. Unisys cargo solutions are used by many of the world's leading carriers, who collaborate via the Unisys Cargo User Group (UCUG). Unisys and UCUG members have worked with the International Air Transport Association (IATA) for more than 20 years on initiatives such as e-Freight, Cargo iQ and XML messaging.

1 - Air New Zealand was ranked New Zealand’s most reputable company in the 2016 NZ Corporate Reputation Index

About Unisys

Unisys is a global information technology company that specialises in providing industry-focused solutions integrated with leading-edge security to clients in the government, financial services and commercial markets. Unisys offerings include security solutions, advanced data analytics, cloud and infrastructure services, application services and application and server software. For more information, visit: www.unisys.com.

About Unisys Asia Pacific

In Asia Pacific, Unisys delivers services and solutions to clients in more than 15 countries across the region. For more information visit: www.unisys.co.nz. Follow us on twitter @UnisysAPAC, LinkedIn, and in China on: www.weibo.com/unisyschina and WeChat Official Account: Unisys China.