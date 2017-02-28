NZ consumer confidence hits a nine year high in Q4 2016

Tuesday, 28 February, 2017 - 09:38

New Zealand consumer confidence index reached 103 - the highest score in nine years (since Q3 2007 where it reached 115), according to findings from Nielsen, a leading global provider of information and insights into what consumers watch and buy. The index represents a two point increase from Q3 2016 and a four point increase from a year ago (Q4 2016).

In the latest online survey, conducted October 31 - November 18, 2016, two key drivers of New Zealand’s confidence - perceptions of local job prospects and state of personal finances - all increased from the previous quarter; while immediate spending intentions remained stable.

Positive perceptions about local job prospects over the next 12 months increased in the fourth quarter of the year. More than half of New Zealand respondents (56%) believed the job market would be good or excellent in the upcoming year, an increase of seven percentage points on Q4 2015.

Almost six-in-10 (59%) New Zealand respondents regarded their personal finances positively, an increase of two percentage points from the previous quarter and the previous year; while Kiwis’ propensity to spend remained stable at 48% in the fourth quarter of 2016 - a five percentage point increase on Q4 2015.

Nick Tuffley, ASB Bank’s Chief Economist, said, "New Zealand’s economic growth picked up a little more momentum over 2016, bringing healthy jobs growth with it, which respondents have picked up on. It is also encouraging to see that people have a more upbeat view of their future personal finances, and showed a greater preparedness in the second half of 2016 to spend cash windfalls on holidays and home renovations. This sort of big-ticket spending tends to reflect respondents’ greater confidence in their financial situation."