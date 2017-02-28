TeamTalk agrees 3-year banking facility

Tuesday, 28 February, 2017 - 10:14

TeamTalk Limited (NZX: TTK) today announced that Westpac New Zealand Limited has agreed the essential terms of a new banking facility for the company through and until 31 March 2020 to replace the existing facility which expires at the end of August 2017.

TeamTalk chief executive Andrew Miller said, "The new three-year facility provides an endorsement of the company and its new strategic business plan.

"The new facility to be provided by our banking partners Westpac will enable management to execute the company’s forward business plan and realise TeamTalk’s inherent potential."