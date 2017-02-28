Emily Hung joins Mortgage Express in Hamilton

Tuesday, 28 February, 2017 - 10:44

Mortgage Express announces the appointment of Emily Hung, who joins the Hamilton-based team of mortgage advisers.

Prior to joining Mortgage Express, Ms. Hung managed her own business for 3 years. Degree qualified with an Accounting Degree, Ms. Hung’s business success has largely been down to her genuine concern for her clients’ wellbeing combined with an honest and open approach.

"I know how exciting it is buying a first-home or achieving a business goal. I want to help my clients choose the best loan structures and products that will benefit them. I am passionate about my work, and my clients know that I will be their support," says Ms. Hung.

In 2014 - 2015, Ms. Hung was the winner of the Elite Plus Home Loan Production Award from Kepa, an accomplishment she is particularly proud of. She has experience working with retail customers and has enjoyed considerable success helping her self-employed customers buy their own homes and investment properties.

Ms. Hung is fluent in English, Mandarin and Taiwanese, and hopes to help break down the language barrier for clients who may struggle to understand loan application documents or the home loan process.

"Emily has been active in the mortgage industry for a few years, and it’s great to have her come on board with the Mortgage Express team. She is a highly-regarded mortgage adviser and has a wealth of knowledge in the industry," says Sarah Johnston, CEO of Mortgage Express New Zealand.

Along with advice around home loans, Ms. Hung provides financial services for business loan/commercial loans, top up requests, refinance and re-fix requests.

"I have been working in the industry for a few years on my own, and it is such a pleasure to have joined the team in Hamilton. For my clients, it means that they are looked after, not just by me, but they have the whole team’s support too," says Ms. Hung