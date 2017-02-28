Rob Lowe signs on as ambassador with Skechers

Tuesday, 28 February, 2017 - 12:04

Rob Lowe is back in Skechers after a sixteen-year hiatus! The footwear company today announced that the legendary film and television actor will return to the brand for a new SKECHERS men’s footwear marketing campaign set to launch in Spring 2017.

"Rob helped us introduce our dress casual collection to the world in 2001 and today his appeal crosses the many generations who wear our footwear-so he was a perfect fit then and he makes perfect sense for SKECHERS again now," said Michael Greenberg, president of SKECHERS. "Rob is extremely talented and loved by fans everywhere so it’s a thrill to be working with him again. We know he’ll be a great face for our comfortable and stylish men’s footwear collections-and amazingly it’s like he hasn’t aged a day since his initial SKECHERS campaign!"

"It seems like yesterday when I first posed for a photographer wearing SKECHERS. They were good looking shoes then, but I don’t remember them being so comfortable," added Rob Lowe. "We have a really fun concept about how comfort fits into my day that I think

people will love, and it’s exciting that we’re now doing something bigger with a full global campaign that includes a television commercial."

Mr. Lowe last appeared in a SKECHERS campaign in 2001 as part of a series of print ads that also featured fellow "brat pack" era actors Robert Downey Jr. and Matt Dillion. After becoming a household name following appearances in The Outsiders and St. Elmo’s Fire, Lowe’s career has crossed genres and mediums with special acclaim for his portrayal of Sam Seaborn on The West Wing as well as more recent roles in Behind the Candelabra and The Grinder. In Fall 2016, he joined the cast of CBS’ drama series Code Black for its second season.

Current SKECHERS men’s campaigns feature Joe Montana, Howie Long and Sugar Ray Leonard. And previous endorsees have included iconic drummer Ringo Starr and sports stars Joe Namath, Tommy Lasorda, Mariano Rivera, Pete Rose, Mark Cuban, Karl Malone, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Rick Fox and Wayne Gretzky.

SKECHERS lifestyle footwear collections for men span a wide array of trend-right casual and sport styles featuring innovations such as SKECHERS Air-Cooled Memory Foam for long-lasting comfort. Styles from the SKECHERS men’s collection are available in SKECHERS retail stores as well as department stores and footwear retailers around the globe.