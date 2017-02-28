ASX: Markets wait on President Trump

Tuesday, 28 February, 2017 - 12:11

By Ric Spooner, Chief Market Analyst, CMC Markets

The stock market looks likely to hold the line today as investors wait on President Trump’s speech before Congress tonight.

Bond and currency markets have already adjusted for more moderate expectations on the timing and extent of the Trump Administration’s fiscal stimulus. Australian stock markets will probably be cautious about selling further prior to the speech given the adjustment that’s already occurred.

As far as US tax policy is concerned, markets understand that it’s likely to be several months at least before an agreed position on the detail of tax reform can be achieved. Tonight’s speech seems unlikely to provide much certainty on that front

The major mining stocks finished above their lows yesterday after several days of concerted profit taking. Yesterday’s turnaround, together with the higher spot iron ore price suggests the materials sector will steady today, helping the ASX 200 to stabilize above short term support near 5700 today

The $A may be sensitive to unexpected results in today’s current account data. The big turnaround in Australia’s trade performance together with low interest rates is expected to drive a major improvement in the current account which is an important consideration for currency valuations. Markets will also be sensitive to net export volume data which is anticipated to be a positive for tomorrow’s GDP figure.