Doors open at Countdown Mosgiel

Tuesday, 28 February, 2017 - 12:33

Countdown’s much anticipated replacement Mosgiel store has been officially opened today by Mayor Dave Cull, bringing with it 26 new jobs for the local community.

Students from Taieri College attended the opening and performed a haka to mark the opening.

Countdown also presented a $500 trolley of groceries to the local Salvation Army foodbank, which the store will donate to each week through Countdown’s Food Rescue programme.

Mayor Dave Cull congratulated Countdown Mosgiel on its successful launch.

"The opening of the new Countdown is an exciting development for the local community and reflective of the steady growth in Mosgiel and the Taieri Plains in recent times. The new store will create 26 new jobs which is also great news for Mosgiel and the wider Dunedin community," says Mr Cull.

Countdown Mosgiel Store Manager Pam Cookson says she and her team are very excited to open their doors and share the new store with customers.

"I am really proud of my team, and the work they have done in the lead up to today’s opening. This replacement store is very exciting for the local community, and now has wider aisles, a more expansive fresh produce department and a full production bakery.

"Along with all of our existing team from the old store, we have an additional 26 team members joining us, and we’re very proud to welcome them into the Countdown Mosgiel team," says Pam.

Mosgiel is part of Countdown’s continued commitment to investing in communities around New Zealand. Last year Countdown invested more than $200 million building new stores and upgrading their existing store network.

Countdown Mosgiel is also part of Countdown’s Food Rescue programme, which donated more than $3.5 million worth of food to The Salvation Army and other local food banks around New Zealand in the last year.