Vodafone's seamless solution for businesses installing fibre

Tuesday, 28 February, 2017 - 13:24

Vodafone has today announced a new solution for business customers keen to make the move to ultra-fast fibre broadband, but daunted about navigating the process alone.

Ken Tunnicliffe, Vodafone’s Enterprise Director, said Vodafone was determined to make the process seamless for business customers, small and large.

"We know that the speed of fibre is increasingly vital for more and more businesses who are working with cloud based solutions and expecting real time collaboration capability," Ken said.

Vodafone surveyed customers about what they most wanted in order to feel comfortable moving to fibre.

"What really shone through was a personal relationship, someone they could turn to, who would manage the process end to end and take accountability," Ken said.

From 20th February every business that signs up to a Vodafone Business Fibre plan will receive, free of charge, a dedicated Fibre Install Manager, who takes the responsibility for set up.

"They’ll be with you every step of the way, managing any risks and minimising interruptions. We understand that for every business, big or small, unnecessary delays can mean lost sales, and we want to help the process run as smoothly as possible," Ken said.

The Fibre Install Managers worked closely with a pilot group of businesses to test the concept, giving each company a dedicated contact person for any queries. The Fibre Install Managers also ensured a steady stream of proactive communication about next steps throughout the install and ensured everything stayed on track.

Bryan Munro, Vodafone’s Head of Enterprise Care, said the feedback was overwhelmingly positive about the service.

"They had trust and confidence that they would be notified of what was going on, and kept in the loop for timeframes. We’re investing in people - the customers are getting what they said was really important to them, and our teams are delighted to help and achieve the best solution for them," Bryan said.

For more information on how a Fibre Install Manager can help your business, visit - http://www.vodafone.co.nz/fibreforbusiness