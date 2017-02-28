Crowne Plaza Queenstown launches early bird ski package

Tuesday, 28 February, 2017 - 14:44

Snow lovers - your winter getaway is just around the corner in New Zealand's most exciting ski resort destination.

Queenstown’s award-winning ski hotel, Crowne Plaza Queenstown, has teamed up with The Remarkables and Coronet Peak ski fields to offer great value ski packages for everyone from first-timers to seasoned, expert skiers and snowboarders.

An Early Bird Ski, Stay, Play Package is aimed at skiers and snowboarders staying at the centrally-located lakeside hotel for five nights between June 10 and October 8 2017.

The fantastic deal is available on all room types and combines accommodation with a daily complimentary full buffet breakfast for two at threesixty restaurant and skiing for four-days at the world-class ski fields.

Snowsports enthusiasts keen to secure the exceptional early bird rates must book by March 30 2017. Prices start from NZ$385 per night.

Crowne Plaza Queenstown General Manager Anna Edie says the superb value package offers visitors all the skiing and riding they can handle in four days.

"There’s nothing like the feeling of zipping down a snow-covered mountain under gorgeous blue skies, especially in Queenstown where the views are absolutely breathtaking," she says.

"As summer slides into autumn we know we have plenty of guests who are already looking forward to their value-packed and fun-filled winter holiday, so now there’s no need to wait.

"With up-to-the-minute snow reports, hearty breakfasts and take-away lunches, in-room massage options, in-hotel ski rental service, a ski shuttle stop outside the hotel, and secure and heated ski gear storage, we’re the perfect home-away-from home for that ski break."

Widely known as Queenstown’s chic, friendly and cosmopolitan downtown hotel, Crowne Plaza Queenstown is the perfect ski base, enjoying the best in-town location overlooking stunning Lake Wakatipu and the spectacular Remarkables mountain range.

"After an adventurous day up the slopes, guests are invited to slip into après-ski mode, relax and unwind with a warming mulled wine, an ice-cold beer or sample a signature cocktail in our city-style Martini Bar," says Ms Edie.

"Our restaurant threesixty has a mouthwatering winter menu that’s sure to please hungry skiers, or if guests wish to venture out for the evening we’re on the doorstep of Queenstown’s vibrant nightlife."

Upgrade options are available subject to availability, and additional nights can be booked directly with the hotel. Bookings for the early bird deal must be made by March 30 2017.

For bookings or more information go to crowneplaza.nz/EarlyBirdSki