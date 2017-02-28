Market research update newsletter

Tuesday, 28 February, 2017 - 14:29

Australians divided on whether asylum seekers on Manus Island and Nauru should be brought here to Australia

A special snap SMS Morgan Poll last weekend shows Australians are evenly divided as to whether asylum seekers on Manus Island and Nauru should be brought to Australia (50%) or not (50%). Unsurprisingly, these results fall heavily on party lines - 77% of L-NP voters say the asylum seekers shouldn’t be brought to Australia, while huge majorities of ALP voters (68%) and Greens voters (93%) say they should. As our findings reveal, responses also varied depending on gender, age and state of residence.

Roy Morgan announces winners of the 2016 Customer Satisfaction Awards

While conventional wisdom dictates that ‘the customer is always right’, this is not necessarily borne out in reality. All too frequently, consumers find themselves at the receiving end of service that’s indifferent or even bad, either in store, online or over the phone-making those businesses that do care about satisfying their customers all the more special and worthy of celebration. And that’s where Roy Morgan’s Customer Satisfaction Awards come in. Find out which 32 companies led their respective fields in 2016.

2016 Roy Morgan Customer Satisfaction Awards: Telecommunications and Utilities winners revealed

Australia’s most satisfying home phone, mobile phone, internet, and utilities service providers were announced last week at the 2016 Roy Morgan Customer Satisfaction Awards. Congratulations to the winners, the near-winners and the most-improved providers for home phones, mobile phones, broadband, handsets, electricity and gas. Find out which companies are setting an example for their rivals and going that extra mile for the customers.

Roy Morgan Customer Satisfaction Awards 2016: Australia’s most service-oriented retailers announced

Sam Walton of US mega-chain Wal-Mart once remarked that "The goal as a company is to have customer service that is not just the best but legendary" - a philosophy clearly shared by the winners of the 14 retail categories in the Roy Morgan 2016 Customer Satisfaction Awards, announced last week in Melbourne. As usual, the awards went to a mix of first-timers and veterans in categories as diverse as Department Stores, Chemists, Liquor Stores and Supermarkets.

Flying high: Qantas and Emirates soar at 2016 Roy Morgan Customer Satisfaction Awards for Travel

It was a smooth flight to triumph at last week’s annual Roy Morgan Customer Satisfaction Awards for the winners of the Tourism and Travel categories, Qantas and Emirates. The Flying Kangaroo triumphed as Domestic Airline and Domestic Business Travel Airline of the Year, notching up this double victory for the third consecutive year; while Emirates scored its first-ever International Airline of the Year award.

2016 Roy Morgan Customer Satisfaction Awards: Banking and Finance winners revealed

When it comes to money, whether it’s a $2 ATM charge or a million-dollar investment portfolio, Aussies want premium customer service, and they expect it in person, online and over the phone. The Australian banks, insurers and superannuation funds announced last week at the 2016 Roy Morgan Customer Satisfaction Awards clearly understand their customers’ needs and expectations: and we congratulate them for excelling in such a competitive, demanding industry.

Satisfaction with risk and life insurance remains the lowest of all major insurance types

Risk and life insurance continues to attract negative publicity, including recent concerns by ASIC regarding poor practices in the industry and the need for increased scrutiny. So it is not surprising to learn that satisfaction with risk and life insurance has decreased year-on-year, from 68.8% in 2015 to 67.4% as of December 2016, with less than a quarter (23.9%) of policy holders reporting that they’re ‘very satisfied’ with their insurance company. We reveal how risk and life compares to satisfaction for other insurance types.

50,000+ Aussies make New Year’s resolution to buy a new car in 2017

Australians welcomed 2017 with renewed optimism about both their own financial situation and the national economy. Roy Morgan Research finds that this confidence has helped drive tens of thousands to make one particular New Year’s resolution: buy themselves a new car this year. An estimated 618,000 Australians now plan to buy a new car by the end of the year-over 50,000 more than at the end of 2016-while 2,373,000 motorists overall intend to buy a new car in the next four years.

Australia’s internet affordability improves, but big gaps remain between capital city residents and the rest

The latest results from the Australian Digital Inclusion Index (ADII) powered by Roy Morgan Research reveal how the country’s internet affordability is tracking, where it’s most and least affordable, and where the biggest digital divides are. Covering three key elements-digital Access, Ability and Affordability-the ADII shows that while the first two are increasing nationally, Affordability is on the wane. And it’s areas outside the capital cities that are hardest hit.

Economic and Political findings

Australian Consumer Confidence rebounds sharply - up 4.7% to 119.1

ANZ-Roy Morgan Australian Consumer Confidence jumped sharply (up 4.7%) this week following a disappointing performance over the previous three weeks. The increase in confidence was broadly based with all five sub-indices posting gains. Sentiment towards future finances also rose a solid 6.3% bringing the index to its highest value since March 2016, while households’ views around economic conditions also improved.

A majority of Australians don’t see the wider economic benefits of lowering company tax rates while more Australians want social welfare payments increased rather than reduced

A special snap SMS Morgan Poll last weekend shows a majority of Australians (61%) do not believe lowering company tax rates would bring wider economic benefits to the community compared to 39% of Australians who believe it would. Meanwhile, 35% of the population believe that social welfare payments should be increased. We reveal how factors such as respondents’ age, gender, political persuasion and state of residence influence opinion on these issues.

Roy Morgan facts

High grosses for Oscar movies

Cinema-goers earn almost $50 more a week than the average Australian, Roy Morgan Research shows.

And people who saw last year’s Best Picture winner Spotlight earn another $100 more a week than the average cinema-goer.