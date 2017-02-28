Air New Zealand and Cathay Pacific extend alliance

Tuesday, 28 February, 2017 - 15:47

Air New Zealand and Cathay Pacific have extended their strategic alliance partnership on services between New Zealand and Hong Kong for a further five years through until 2022.

The alliance has delivered a range of benefits to travellers since it was first put in place in January 2013, including greater choice with more frequencies, enhanced connectivity to each carrier’s networks and reciprocal frequent flyer benefits. The extension of the alliance agreement is subject to continuing regulatory approvals.

Air New Zealand Chief Strategy, Networks and Alliances Officer Stephen Jones welcomes the extension of the alliance.

"Through our agreement with Cathay Pacific we have been able to stimulate travel between New Zealand and Hong Kong and importantly grow inbound tourism from this market with visitor numbers up by almost 130 percent since the alliance was first signed. By extending our alliance we hope to further grow these services and continue to deliver a range of benefits to the travelling public," says Mr Jones.

Cathay Pacific Director of Corporate Development and IT Paul Loo says: "We are pleased to extend our alliance with Air New Zealand, which has allowed our two airlines to maximise synergies and better meet our customers’ needs. This includes providing them with increased travel options in addition to greater convenience."

Cathay Pacific currently operates seasonal double daily services between Auckland and Hong Kong while Air New Zealand operates a daily service on the route. From December 2017, a new seasonal service between Hong Kong and Christchurch will also be introduced under the alliance, operated by Cathay Pacific.

Subject to regulatory approvals, the non-stop service will operate three times per week from 1 December 2017 - 28 February 2018, departing Hong Kong on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays using Airbus A350 aircraft, providing a welcome boost for tourism to Canterbury and the South Island.

Tickets for Cathay Pacific’s new Hong Kong - Christchurch seasonal service will be on sale later this week at airnewzealand.co.nz or cathaypacific.com.