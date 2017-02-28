Stratford District Council appoint Chief Executive

Tuesday, 28 February, 2017 - 17:50

Stratford District Council announced its new Chief Executive at the February Policy and Services meeting. Council’s current Director Assets Sven Hanne has been appointed to the position.

District Mayor Neil Volzke says there was a very high calibre and broad range of candidates to choose from.

"It was a robust, and contestable selection process and I look forward to working with Sven in his new role," says Mayor Volzke. "Sven will bring his professional skills and already broad knowledge of the community to the position. We are confident we will benefit from his enthusiasm and desire to move the Stratford community forward."

Sven has a strong local government background having worked in Hamilton and Tauranga City Council’s before arriving in Stratford five years ago to take on the Director Assets position. He has overseen several large projects on behalf of Council, the largest of which was the replacement of the three water treatment plants (Stratford, Midhirst and Toko) and the refurbishment of the Stratford library.

Living and working in Stratford, Sven says he is confident he understands what the district needs, now and in the future. Sven says, "Stratford is a great community. The best asset Stratford has isn’t one building or facility, but the quality and commitment of the council staff, as well as the elected councillors and mayor that make up the organisation. I look forward to the new role, the challenges and leading the organisation."

The appointment starts on 10 March.