2degrees thanks customers impacted by system upgrade

Wednesday, 1 March, 2017 - 08:20

2degrees customers affected by recent issues with our online service channels will have a free 500MB data credit- automatically applied to their account by Sunday evening.

The move follows our free calling and texts to New Zealand and Australian landlines and mobiles, which ran from Sunday morning to Tuesday morning.

2degrees Chief Executive Stewart Sherriff says the 500MB of national data, valid for 12 months, is a goodwill gesture to those who have had difficulties using the company’s online self-service channels or contacting its customer care team since a system upgrade last week.

"In the last week we haven’t delivered the level of service people have come to expect of 2degrees, and we apologise for that. Free data is our way of saying thanks for bearing with us as we sort things out," says Mr Sherriff.

2degrees has already started applying the data credits and it will take until Sunday evening for all affected customers to receive them. Customers won’t receive a text notification, but should visit ‘Your 2degrees’, rather than call 2degrees’ Care team.

Mr Sherriff says customers wanting to top up, buy value packs and check balances can now use the ‘Your 2degrees’ service again or the 2degrees website. The service status section of the 2degrees website, or the 2degrees Facebook page, will continue to detail any service issues.

During the system upgrade the company’s national mobile and broadband networks have not been affected, with calls, texts and data flowing as usual.