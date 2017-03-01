Employability skills framework welcomed

Wednesday, 1 March, 2017 - 10:21

BusinessNZ has welcomed the launch of the Employability Skills Framework, to help ensure young people gain employability skills.

The framework lists the workplace skills needed for all entry-level jobs (separate from the technical skills needed for a specific job).

Employability skills include literacy, numeracy, using technology, a driver’s license and being drug free.

BusinessNZ Chief Executive Kirk Hope said the framework will help make it clear to young people and educators what employers want.

"The transition from education to work is bumpy for many young people and this framework will help smooth the transition.

"Other things to be considered include how to build these skills into course design and how best young people can demonstrate these skills to employers.

"We also need clear pathways from education to work, and more work on helping students match their interests, abilities and aspirations with opportunities in the labour market," Mr Hope said.

The Ministry of Education and Careers NZ worked with employers to develop the framework.