Consultation to begin on Easter Sunday trading

Wednesday, 1 March, 2017 - 10:27

Porirua City Council will begin consultation immediately on whether shops should have the option to open on Easter Sunday, so a policy decision can be made before Easter this year.

At an extraordinary meeting of the Council yesterday it was agreed that consultation would run throughout March on a draft Easter Sunday Trading Policy. Submissions would be considered and a decision made in early April, before Easter Sunday which this year falls on 16 April.

In August 2016 the Government amended the Shop Trading Hours Act 1990 to allow local councils to adopt a policy giving retailers the option to trade on Easter Sunday.

Before this legislation change most shops had to remain closed on three and a half days of the year - Good Friday, Easter Sunday, Christmas Day and Anzac Day until 1pm.

The Act allows workers to refuse to work on Easter Sunday without giving a reason. It also requires employers to give their employees written notice that they have the right to refuse to work.

Mayor Mike Tana said yesterday’s decision was simply to consult and a decision would be made based on the feedback received from the community.

"We want to hear from businesses, churches, Maori and Pacific communities and young people as their views will help shape our decision on whether or not to allow Easter Sunday trading in Porirua.

"We represent diverse communities and all those views need to be considered."

It was important to note that if a policy was put in place it would not compel businesses to open, but would give them the option, he said.

"The Council recognises the importance of trade to the Porirua economy but it would be up to each business to decide. With a policy in place there would be broad choice - for retailers whether to open, employees whether to work and the public whether to shop."

The Council will contact businesses to let them know it is possible that Easter Sunday trading may be an option this year, depending on the outcome of the consultation. This would let them start considering whether they wished to open and notify staff of their rights.

The Council will also contact churches to seek feedback on the draft policy.

Consultation documents are available on www.pcc.govt.nz, with hard copies at the Council building in Cobham Court and at libraries.