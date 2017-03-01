Fisher Funds appoints new CEO

Wednesday, 1 March, 2017 - 10:03

Fisher Funds Management announced today that it has appointed Bruce McLachlan as Chief Executive to replace Carmel Fisher who last year announced her intention to retire from her executive role.

Bruce has been the CEO of The Co-Operative Bank for the past four years. Previously, Bruce worked for 10 years at Westpac NZ, where his roles included leading both its business banking and retail banking businesses; he was also Westpac NZ’s acting CEO during 2008/9.

Fisher Funds Managing Director Carmel Fisher says "We are delighted to welcome Bruce to Fisher Funds. He is an able and experienced financial professional and under his leadership The Co-Operative Bank has achieved top rankings in customer satisfaction and client services. We have the same passion for clients and know that Bruce will fit well into our business and maintain our record of providing excellent service to our clients".

Carmel Fisher will remain a shareholder, director and member of the Investment Committee of Fisher Funds and Marlin Global.

Bruce will assume the Fisher Funds CEO role on 18 April 2017.