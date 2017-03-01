Century 21 real estate winners named

Wednesday, 1 March, 2017 - 11:12

Century 21 New Zealand has announced its key 2016 winners saying its recent annual awards ceremony in Auckland reflected the strong and determined growth path the real estate company is currently on in New Zealand.

"It was a great night and we’re delighted with what our offices, agents and staff are achieving for Kiwi homeowners across the country. Century 21 enjoyed another strong last year with many areas doing particularly well as our awards reflected," says Geoff Barnett, National Manager of Century 21 New Zealand.

Wellington’s Century 21 First Choice Realty took out a number of awards including Top Office Of The Year for both Gross Closed Commission (GCC) and Units (the number of properties listed and sold). Wellington owner Joseph Lupi won Top Principal Of the Year (GCC), and Rookie Of The Year went to Alen Moshi. First Choice Realty also won Top Auction Office while Wellington staff member Julie Buckman won Personal/Sales Assistant Of The Year, and agent Janet Liu won Top Individual Home Loans Referral for 2016.

Te Awamutu’s Century 21 Gadsby Realty also had a great night, taking out Highest Growth for 2016 (GCC), and Gaile Para won Top Sales Person Of The Year (Units).

Top Sales Person Of The Year (GCC) was won by Ryan Mitchell of Century 21 Darrak Realty, Albany.

Top Principal Of The Year (Units) was won by Christine Stevens of Mangakino, with Century 21 Stevens Realty also winning Excellence In E-Business.

Century 21 Sunrise Realty in Meadowlands won Property Management Office Of The Year, with Vicki Southgate of Century 21 Edwards Realty in Botany Downs winning the individual Property Manager Of The Year. Edwards Realty also won Top Pink October Fundraising Award For 2016, while the Gold Hat Award for achieving the highest value in PR coverage went to Century 21 A1 Realty in Paraparaumu.

Manurewa’s Century 21 Gold Real Estate won the Best Corporate Image Award and Manurewa staff member Janine Hair won Administration Team Member Of The Year.

Geoff Barnett says Century 21’s Australasian owner Charles Tarbey was at the awards and also announced many masters and centurion winners, which included the company’s leading agents in the Huntly and Silverdale offices being formally recognised.

