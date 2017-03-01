Wellington Electricity announces lines charges for 2017-18

Wednesday, 1 March, 2017 - 10:49

Wellington Electricity Lines Limited (Wellington Electricity), the electricity lines company for the Wellington region, has today announced that its overall weighted average prices for lines charges for the 2017-18 period will remain unchanged.

"Wellington Electricity is pleased to announce that there will be no change to our delivery prices for the twelve month period beginning 1 April 2017," says Greg Skelton, Chief Executive Officer of Wellington Electricity.

"We are also pleased to confirm our on-going support for Electric Vehicles (EVs) in Wellington by continuing to offer our special "EV" rates. These rates include a special night-charging rate that we have put in place to encourage charging of EVs outside of the electricity network’s congestion periods," he explains.

A total electricity bill is made up of a number of charges relating to the supply of electricity. The lines charges relate directly to the cost of running the electricity network and the cost to transmit electricity to households and businesses. The electricity lines charge portion comprises around 30% - 40% of the total electricity bill. These prices are reviewed annually.

"The final impact on consumer bills will vary dependent upon the price plan they are on, their annual consumption and market variations. We would therefore advise customers to confirm with their energy retailers to understand how this may impact their overall electricity bill," he says.

Wellington Electricity has also added a demand charge for electric vehicles to encourage charging of EV’s outside of the electricity network’s congestion periods. The time period over which the new demand charge applies is between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. on weekdays (including public holidays). EV pricing may not be offered by all energy retailers so it is recommended that consumers make their own enquiries.

Details of the individual prices are available on Wellington Electricity’s website: www.welectricity.co.nz.