Jasmax appoints expert in health facilities planning

Wednesday, 1 March, 2017 - 10:51

Leading New Zealand architectural and design firm Jasmax has appointed an expert in health facilities planning and project management to its busy health and hospital studio.

Anne Moon, a registered nurse with extensive health care background has been appointed Health Facilities Planner for Jasmax.

Anne has held senior nursing and operational management roles in Intensive Care, Emergency Department, General Surgery, Orthopaedics, Urology and ORL (Otorhinolaryngology or Ear Nose and Throat). Her most recent role was with Waitemata DHB as an Operational Project Manager. In this role Anne provided project management support throughout design, construction and operational commissioning.

Jasmax is an experienced designer of health facilities having delivered some of New Zealand’s most advanced, well known buildings; sometimes alongside joint venture partners. Jasmax’s health team of 18 has been responsible for Burwood Hospital, the University of Otago Dental School (currently under construction), Auckland Eye Clinic and North Shore Hospital Elective Surgical Centre.

"Healthcare policies, protocols and technologies are constantly advancing worldwide," says Principal, co-leader of the Health Studio at Jasmax, Euan Mac Kellar. "Jasmax is abreast of clinical and patient care changes as well as these advances, which must be encapsulated and articulated in design. Anne’s role will help smooth the way for new knowledge and trends to be absorbed into the practice. As an experienced project manager she is also in pole position to translate design, architectural and engineering developments back into the clinical setting."

"Because of my background, I am able to support the clinicians - some of whom may have limited experience in design - to ensure their requirements are introduced early into a project," she says. "Making certain the brief encompasses all needs, as well as helping future proof buildings against rapidly changing healthcare, is essential in health facilities architecture."

Anne qualified initially as a registered nurse in the UK, and migrated to New Zealand in 1997 with her family.