Samsung introduces Galaxy A series in NZ

Wednesday, 1 March, 2017 - 11:34

Samsung Electronics New Zealand today announced the latest Galaxy A series, including the 5.7-inch A7, 5.2-inch A5 and 4.7-inch A3 smartphones, with refinements that deliver a beautiful design, powerful performance and ultimate convenience.

"The A Series combines some of the most popular and practical Galaxy features, such as IP68 water and dust resistance, with a sleek and stylish design. The versatility of the new A Series makes these devices perfect for students, first time smartphone purchasers and those looking for Galaxy performance from a midrange device," said Todd Selwyn, Head of Mobile Portfolio at Samsung New Zealand.

The Galaxy A features a premium metal frame and 3D glass back that draws on Samsung’s premium design heritage. With a sleek camera and home key, the device is more seamless than ever and comfortable to hold and use. The Galaxy A is available in two stylish colours; Black Sky and Gold Sand.

Capture important memories with the enhanced front and rear 16-megapixel cameras on the A7 and A5, which are now more stable with accurate autofocus, resulting in vibrant and clear photos and selfie even in low-light conditions. With the Galaxy A, taking selfies has never been easier. Touch anywhere on the screen to easily snap a high-resolution selfie with the floating camera button and use the display as a front flash for bright pictures. The camera on the Galaxy A offers a simplified UX, including easy swipe to quickly change modes or instant filters to activate picture effects. Users can leverage modes such as the Food Mode, to optimize photos and enhance the colour of images.

Galaxy A takes the hassle out of everyday tasks. For the first time on the Galaxy A series, the smartphone offers IP68 water and dust resistance-, allowing it to withstand the elements, including rain, sweat, sand and dust, making the device suitable for nearly any activity or situation.

The Galaxy A provides an expanded, larger memory, as well as expandable storage capabilities with microSD support up to 256GB. With a longer battery life to keep up with users’ active lifestyles and Fast Charge on A5 and A7, the device powers up in no time. The Galaxy A is equipped with reversible USB Type-C port for easy connectivity, including hassle-free charging. It also features Always on Display so users can quickly glance at the time and calendar without waking up the device, saving time and battery.

The Samsung Galaxy A series is available now on Spark, Vodafone and 2 Degrees starting from NZD$599.

For more information on the Galaxy A visit http://www.samsung.com/nz/smartphones/.