Academic, design and business experts to share tricks for winning business

Wednesday, 1 March, 2017 - 11:35

Four live events, exploring how to win new business from academic, design and commercial perspectives, will be available free of charge to business people across New Zealand this month. The events will take place at Spark Lab in Auckland, with three of the four events to be livestreamed.

Spark’s Head of Business Customer and Marketing, Richard Sandford, says the events are a chance for New Zealand business people to hear from leading thinkers on a subject that many find challenging:

"Sales are a really important part of business success, and yet for many, winning and retaining customers isn’t easy. These events will show us that sales are really about unlocking your business’s and customers’ potential. We hope that everyone who attends or tunes in will gain significant, practical tools to help them achieve their business goals."

Dr. Sommer Kapitan from Auckland University of Technology will explore the consumer psychology behind buying and selling, and Sam Lasseter-Moore of Salesforce Marketing Cloud will discuss how cloud computing, social media, mobile tech, data and the ‘internet of things’ are creating new opportunities for businesses to understand their customers.

‘Authority architect’ James Kemp will look at how to become the go-to choice in market, and Spaceworks CEO Lizzie Whaley will share from her experience leading design projects for the likes of Google, My Food Bag, and The Icehouse, discussing the importance of relationships and adaptability when it comes to winning and retaining business.

The sessions will be open to everyone and free to attend, although spaces are limited. Anyone interested can go to www.sparklab.co.nz to register their attendance.