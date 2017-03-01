Farmers urged to talk to Field Days rural support professionals

Wednesday, 1 March, 2017 - 12:08

Drought affected Northland farmers are being urged to talk to Northland Rural Support Trust and others at this weekend’s Northland Agricultural Field Days.

"It’s an important opportunity to keep on providing from-the-coalface information to organisations such as the trust and others involved in supporting the rural community at this time," Northland Adverse Events Team spokesperson Julie Jonker (subs correct: Jonker) says.

"Good information helps make sure the impacts of the region’s drought are managed as well as possible," Ms Jonker says.

Her comments come after the Northland Adverse Events Team’s sixth weekly meeting today (subs: Wednesday 1 March 2017). The Northland Adverse Events Team works under the umbrella of the Northland Rural Support Trust.

"Providing this on-the-ground information helps the trust and also others in the support industry who are coming from outside the region to continue to make sure they’re as up to date as possible, Ms Jonker says.

The 32nd Northland Field Days near Dargaville starts tomorrow and finishes on Saturday 4 March.

Ongoing dry conditions are continuing to impact on the North with the benefits of the region’s last significant rainfall just after Valentine’s Day just holding on for many.

Rainfall in Northland in the last week was light with barely noticeable rain around Whangarei and the southern part of the region and typically only about 10 millimetres in the mid and Far North.

The next two weeks are likely to be reasonably dry with only isolated showers.

There might be a useful drink towards the end of next week. But what’s concerning us is the duration between drinks, Ms Jonker says.

"Our farmers are continuing to look skyward for rain".

About 500 people turned out to the 10 Northland drought barbeques held around the region in the last two weeks. The barbeques were organised by the Northland Rural Support Trust with help from banks and rural businesses to support community welfare.

"The financial and in-kind support of a wide range of businesses significantly contributed to the rural communities involved being able to come together, tell their stories and be supported," Ms Jonker says.

"We’d like to see that continue with farmers at the Northland Field Days catching up with the trust and other rural professionals face to face".

Farmers are being urged to continue closely monitoring key management aspects such as stock condition, their financial situation and farm planning as they transition into autumn and winter.

On Friday 3 February the Ministry of Primary Industries officially declared a medium level drought in Northland.