Lincoln University moves ahead with renewed vigour and confidence

Wednesday, 1 March, 2017 - 12:48

Lincoln University is in good shape to set a path for the future. "In 2016 our focus was firmly set on achieving the fitness of the University for the 2017 academic year," said Chancellor Tony Hall. "The appointment of Vice-Chancellor, Professor Robin Pollard and the initiation of a transformation programme has seen a marked improvement in the financial performance and sustainability of the University. Lincoln has achieved financial performance well ahead of forecast, with a positive surplus result for 2016. The time is right to move ahead and tackle the question of how Lincoln University will best meet New Zealand’s future needs for a specialist, land-based university".

Announcing the appointment of Sir Maarten Wevers, former head of the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet as chair of The University’s newly formed Transformation Board, Chancellor Hall went on to add "the Transformation Board will support and inform the Council, build on the great work already done including the Lincoln Hub, and engage broadly with stakeholders to fully understand their needs and the best ways of meeting those needs. We are extremely grateful to Sir Maarten for taking the role as chair of the Transformation Board, with the leadership and rigour he will bring to this process."

Accepting the appointment as Chair, Sir Maarten Wevers said, "New Zealand’s future prosperity depends in its ability to grow more value from our land-based industries, and that requires investment in education and research in environmental and agricultural sciences, business, natural resources, and related disciplines. Lincoln University has a proud history of contributions in these areas, and the transformation programme will strengthen its ability to achieve the Council’s vision for the future and help New Zealand to prosper. I am pleased to be able to contribute to the University’s transformation efforts."

Sir Maarten will be joined on the board by the Vice-Chancellor Professor Robin Pollard, representatives of the tertiary education sector, the agribusiness community, the university and a panel of overseas experts in agricultural and environmental education and research. The Transformation Board will meet for the first time in early March.