Whittaker's renews its partnership with Kiwis for kiwi

Wednesday, 1 March, 2017 - 12:52

Whittaker’s is committed to donating $80,000 from sales of the Whittaker’s Chocolate Kiwi to Kiwis for kiwi this year. Its donation to Kiwis for kiwi from the sale of the Whittaker’s Chocolate Kiwi last year helped to nurture and safely release 66 kiwi chicks.

In stores now, Whittaker’s Chocolate Kiwi is a unique take on the traditional Easter bunny and Easter egg, for people who also want to support a great cause. Twenty cents from every Whittaker’s Chocolate Kiwi sold goes directly to Kiwis for kiwi for the Operation Nest Egg initiative.

This initiative sees vulnerable new-born kiwi raised in a safe environment until they reach a ‘stoat-proof’ weight (around one kilogram), after which they are released into predator-controlled areas to encourage growth and reproduction. These operations are community-led and include monitoring kiwi populations, facilitating breeding programmes, removing predators from kiwi habitats, and raising funds year-round.

Whittaker’s Marketing Manager, Holly Whittaker, said, "We are pleased to again be supporting Kiwis for kiwi - it feels like a natural fit for Whittaker’s as a proud New Zealand company."

"We had been talking with Kiwis for kiwi for some time, looking for the right opportunity to partner with them. The launch of our Whittaker’s Chocolate Kiwi for Easter last year provided that opportunity and we’re delighted with the results from the first year of our partnership with them - it’s really exciting to have such a clear link between our donation and the number of kiwi chicks that helps save," she said.

Kiwis for kiwi is an independent charity which aims to protect kiwi and their natural habitat, ensuring the species flourish for generations to come. As part of the national Kiwi Recovery Programme, and working alongside the Department of Conservation, their objective is to grow each kiwi species and subspecies population. Operation Nest Egg has been hugely successful in growing kiwi numbers, with around 200 kiwi returned to the wild each year. The operation is on track to help turn the -2% decline in kiwi populations each year into a 2% increase.

Executive Director at Kiwis for kiwi, Michelle Impey, said, "For our programme to be successful, it is critical for Kiwis for kiwi to have the support of sponsors such as Whittaker’s."

"It really makes a difference - last year we were able to save 66 more kiwi than we would otherwise have been able to - enabling us to get closer to reaching our goals for kiwi population growth. The partnership also increases awareness, which is paramount in gaining New Zealanders’ support," she said.

The Whittaker’s Chocolate Kiwi is Whittaker’s first and only hollow and foil-wrapped Easter product. It comes in two different flavours: 5 Roll Refined Creamy Milk and 50% Dark Chocolate; and in two sizes: 75 grams and 150 grams. The flavours are distinguished by the printed egg; blue for Creamy Milk and red for Dark Chocolate.

With only a limited number of Whittaker’s Chocolate Kiwi available, Chocolate Lovers are encouraged to get in quick to enjoy this unique kiwi treat for Easter and support Kiwis for kiwi.